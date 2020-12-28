Bradford City beating Grimsby Town 2-1 on their own patch was the final nail in the coffin of Mariners boss Ian Holloway. The morning after that game, Holloway walked away from the club.

A decision by Bradford City today might well have been of benefit to the North East Lincs side when it comes to being in a position to appoint their new manager.

Holloway walks and opens up a vacancy

Holloway doing the ‘honourable thing’ and walking out on Grimsby left a void that needed filling. It happened just before Christmas and left the Mariners very little time to organise themselves and appoint before the opening of the Juanuary transfer window.

Of course, there were those ‘favourites’ thrown out there with some rising to the top of the interested list. One of the first names installed as ‘the man for the job’ was former Spurs and Arsenal great Sol Campbell.

Others have been milling around Campbell in what was a tight pack all chasing the same position. However, likely thanks to a decision made by Bradford City today, the last frontrunner created a wider gap between themselves and the pack.

Bradford City decision and Paul Hurst becomes a ‘double’ favourite

Earlier today, Bradford City gave caretaker duo Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars a boost-up at the Bantams, promoting them to ‘interim managers’. This boost gives them control of the January transfer window of both incomings and outgoings at Valley Parade.

A decision such as that takes away some of the power and control of an incoming manager or, at the very least, dilutes it. Under that sort of condition, you could easily see why an interested party might just say no thank-you.

That decision by Bradford City has had one massive effect of the Grimsby manager race. It has seen Paul Hurst’s position as favourite for the job at Valley Parade weaken but he’s surged ahead of the field for the Grimsby Town position.

He’s currently stretched away from a host of others being earmarked as interested in the Blundell Park vacant manager seat. Paul Hurst is far in front of Filipe Morais, a falling Sol Campbell and the likes of Graham Alexander, Simon Grayson and Phil Parkinson.

It’s hard to see any manager worth his slat being willing to take on a position where his decision-making is limited from the outset. In this scenario, it is perhaps understandable that Paul Hurst is more favoured for the Grimsby Town job than the one at Valley Parade.

Does Bradford City's decision to promote Trueman/Sellars mean no manager will be appointed soon?