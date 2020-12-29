The January transfer window will soon be here, and it will give Championship teams the opportunity to sign players from another nations, on pre-contract terms.

Here’s three Bundesliga players Huddersfield Town should look to sign on pre-contracts next month:

Jóan Símun Edmundsonn

As stated in previous Huddersfield Town lack depth in attack, an option they could consider is Faroese winger Jóan Símun Edmundsonn.

The 29 year old formerly of Newcastle has found his chances limited with Bielefeld this season, and could consider a return to England. A player that’s comfortable on the ball, he would fit perfectly in Carlos Corberan’s brand of football.

Cebio Soukou

A teammate of Edmundsonn, and another player for Huddersfield to consider is Cebio Soukou.

Soukou is 28-years-old, and would bring a vast amount of experience to the West Yorkshire side. The winger is also a Benin international, and would surely get a good reference from Huddersfield’s former Benin striker Steve Mounie.

Akaki Gogia

Another player the Terriers could try and bring back to England is former Brentford man Akaki Gogia.

The Georgian born German has found his chances limited with Union Berlin, and may look to iron out his plans for next season away from the German capital. Gogia didn’t cope well in his last spell in England, and would have a point to prove if he joined the Terriers.

Next up for Huddersfield Town is the visit of Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tonight – Town sit in 14th-place of the table.