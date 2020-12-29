Nottingham Forest travel to the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night in the late kick-off as they look for just their second win in 11 games.

The Reds have been in indifferent form this season and find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone and in real danger of being sucked into a battle should their form not drastically improve sooner rather than later.

Their opponents on the other hand find themselves just outside the play-off places after hitting a tough run of form after their excellent start to the season. Stoke have kept four clean sheets in their last five games whereas Forest are one of the lowest scorers in the league with just 14 goals scored all season.

The last meeting between the two sides was a significant one as Forest just needed a draw to make the play-offs at the end of last season but fell to a 4-1 defeat as goals from Danny Batth, James McClean, Lee Gregory and an own goal from then Forest loanee Joia Nuno Da Costa meant they would slip out on the final day despite defender Tobias Figueiredo grabbing a goal.

Team News

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill may well name the same side which started the goalless draw at Coventry last time out.

They will still be without first-team goalkeepers Adam Davies and Angus Gunn so Josef Bursik will get the nod in goal again.

Josh Tymon and Sam Vokes will both be looking for starts should O’Neill wish to go with some fresh legs with the volume of games upcoming.

Anthony Knockaert and Joe Lolley are both looking to get recalls to the side, potentially in place of Cafu and Alex Mighten.

Defender Tyler Blackett may return from injury but they may see how his fitness is right up until kick-off.

Lyle Taylor may come in for Lewis Grabban up front as their goal-scoring issues continue, but the team could remain the same otherwise as Chris Hughton looks to change the team’s fortunes.