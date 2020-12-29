With a move to Villarreal closing in for Etienne Capoue, a player who has been at the backbone of Watford’s midfield over the past five seasons, there is a vacancy in Watford’s midfield screaming to be filled.

It is no secret that the Watford midfield has been far from impressive this season, with Nathaniel Chalobah, James Garner and Domingos Quina all failing to reach the levels expected of them before the season started.

Will Hughes is only returning back into the first team set up recently after injury problems have prevented him from making a start all season under Ivic and Munoz thus far. Therefore, there is no better time to get academy graduate Daniel Phillips more involved in the first team.

The 19-year-old made his debut on the opening day against Middlesbrough and has featured in the League Cup ties against Oxford and Newport after being involved in pre-season, where he certainly showed his desire, putting in some crunching tackles.

Although I do not believe that the youngster has the ability or attributes to instantly come into the team and replace Etienne Capoue, I think now is the perfect opportunity to focus on Phillips’ development, that includes ensuring that the former Chelsea academy man is more involved with the first team.

Currently, Watford are developing James Garner who is on loan from Manchester United. Unfortunately, it is a complete waste of time at the moment, as Garner is not putting in the performances needed while he is here and is set to rejoin his parent club at the end of the season.

Instead, we could be using that time to develop Daniel Phillips, it is time for Phillips to take the next opportunity he gets with both hands.