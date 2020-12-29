Derby County will travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back from a disappointing last-minute defeat to Preston at the weekend after a run of six unbeaten beforehand.

Alan Browne condemned the Rams to their first defeat in seven with a last-gasp winner for the Lilywhites.

Birmingham come into the game in more indifferent form as they have won two, lost three and drawn one of their last six games and currently sit 17th in the league.

The last meeting between the two sides came at the back end of last season with the Rams running out 3-1 winners. Goals from Graeme Shinnie, Morgan Whittaker and Louie Sibley gave Derby all three points despite Ivan Sunjic’s best efforts with his equaliser just after half time.

Team News

Birmingham manager Karanka is unlikely to make too many changes to the side which started the game last time out when they played Nottingham Forest.

Jon Toral is in line to replace the injured Alen Halilovic, who injured his groin during his first start for the club at the weekend.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney may look to add some fresh legs to his side having spent the majority of the last game with ten men, Duane Holmes may feature from the start.

Derby will be without Martyn Waghorn after the forward was sent off against Preston after a dangerous tackle in the first half.

Derby County predicted XI:

Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Buchanan; Bielik, Knight, Shinnie; Holmes, Kazim-Richards, Jozwiak