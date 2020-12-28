Nottingham Forest being where they are in the Sky Bet Championship table, languishing in 20th place and just two points safe of the drop zone, is perplexing to many.

Yet, they they are and they are there on merit. The results and performances just aren’t there for the Reds, even if the players are.

This situation raises much noise on social media and column inches in the sport sections. It is something brought up by this Forest fan.

@reluctantnicko read the bit about #nffc in yesterday’s sun. Not that bothered about Knockaert as flatters to deceive, but “worrall can go”, is this to do with FFP? And to pay for expensive transfer mistakes. He’s been key player over last 2 years and would be big blow — BMcA 🇬🇧 (@BennyMacNFFC) December 28, 2020

Knockaert and Worrall – two Forest players in the news

The tweet above, courtesy of Twitter user @BennyMacNFFC, is pretty much on the button about concerns of Joe Worrall being watched by clubs from the Premier League and targetted in the January window.

23-year-old Worrall, a product of Forest’s academy set-up, has made 113 appearances for the Reds since making the breakthrough to first-team football at the City Ground. In those games he’s scored three goals and created four assists.

This season the young centre-back has made nine appearances and scored one goal in a campaign blighted by a two-month absence between September and the end of November.

Anthony Knockaert, whilst not meeting the approval of the above tweeter, is a player who many Forest fans do see as a creative highlight in the current side.

The Frenchman, who has 72 Premier League games (five goals/seven assists) under his belt, is on loan at Forest from Premier League side Fulham. In his loan spell at Forest, he’s featured in 14 games and registered one goal and one assist.

Reporter proposes different possible avenue for Worrall/Knockaert ‘deal’

BMcA’s tweet (above) tagged in Sun reporter Alan Nixon in the question that was asked. Nixon replied via a quoted retweet:

Available at right price. Was in summer too. Sometimes clubs just trade. https://t.co/4yZ34j4vc4 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 28, 2020

Nixon’s assertion that Worrall is “available at the right price” would tend to indicate that should a Premier League side want him, they can pay to get him.

However, The Sun’s Nixon also indicates a different avenue that could be taken involving Worrall and Knockaert. Intriguingly, it is Nixon’s final comment of “sometime’s clubs just trade” that opens up a different avenue.

Could this be an off-the-cuff comment or an avenue that Fulham might want to explore? Anthony Knockaert is crealy not in their plans and the Cottagers could do with added strength at the back.

Should Nottingham Forest consider a Worrall/Knockaert trade if Fulham proposed one?