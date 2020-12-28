Carlisle United are set to take another look at striker Cedwyn Scott in the new year, as per a report by the News and Star.

The League Two promotion hopefuls continue to mull over a move for the non-league man.

Scott, who is 22 years old, plays for Hebburn Town but is attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Ex-Huddersfield Town…

He was in the academy at Championship side Huddersfield Town from 2014 to 2018. He has recently been on trial with Newcastle United and trained with their Under-23’s, however, the Premier League outfit decided against signing him on a permanent basis.

Read: Carlisle United should target Crewe Alexandra defender

What the boss has said…

Carlisle boss Chris Beech has said: “Cedwyn’s a great lad, a very humble person who lives very near to us, and I had a good conversation with him on Christmas Eve. I want to try and look at him a bit further in the early parts of January when we have another game.

“I have to make sure it’s right for him and me. He went to Scotland [with Dundee in 2018] and it wasn’t right for him. [That sort of situation] is a waste of everybody’s time, so we have to make sure [he can] make a difference to us before we get to that point.”

Career to date…

Scott rose up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield but never made a senior appearance for the Terriers. He left the Yorkshire side in 2018 to move up to Scotland to join Dundee.

The forward then played four times for the then Scottish Premiership side, before loan spells away at Berwick Rangers and Forfar Athletic.

Spells in non-league at Dunston and now Hebburn have followed for Scott but he is keen to make the step up into league football.

Carlisle will have a look and see if he’s worth pursuing. In other Cumbrians news, they are looking to extend Rhys Bennett’s contract, as covered by The72.

Should Carlisle sign Scott?