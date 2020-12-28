Matty Palmer is set to return to Swindon Town this winter, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The midfielder’s loan deal at fellow League One side Wigan Athletic is due to expire in January and he is poised to go back to the County Ground.

Palmer, who is 25 years old, is expected to link back up with John Sheridan in Wiltshire, having been managed by him at the DW Stadium earlier this season.

He has played eight times for the Latics since his loan switch to the North West but could now swap their relegation battle for Swindon’s.

Palmer signed for the Robins in January and was part of their side promoted from League Two on points-per-game last term. However, they opted to loan him out in the last transfer window under their previous boss Richie Wellens.

He has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Burton Albion, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Bradford City, racking up over 200 appearances so far in his career. He could prove to be a handy player for Swindon for the second-half of this term and would a bit like a new signing.

Sheridan’s side are under pressure in League One and face a tough fight against an immediate relegation. They are currently 22nd in the table and inside the drop zone by a point.

Swindon are in action at home to MK Dons tomorrow in their final game of 2020.



