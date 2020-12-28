Ballymena United have signed ex-Blackpool man Sean Graham, as announced by their official club website.

The Tangerines released him at the end of June after the last League One season was stopped.

Graham, who is 20 years old, has been training with Ballymena since then and has now completed a move there having been granted international clearance.

The youngster is a left-sided player and will be looking to get some game time under his belt for the rest of the season.

Read: 3 players linked with Blackpool ahead of the January transfer window

He spent time on loan last term at Larne and made 10 appearances for the NIFL Premiership side.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey has said: “Sean is a young player who has been out of the game for a few months but is very much aiming to get back over across the water and he sees the development opportunities here for the likes of Kofi and Trai, and wanted to join to become part of that.”

Graham will be eager to prove a point to Blackpool for his new club. The Tangerines swooped to sign him from Crusadors in 2017 and he was a regular for the Seasiders at youth levels.

However, he wasn’t able to break into their first-team and has now been allowed to leave and return to Northern Ireland.

Blackpool are in action tomorrow away to Shrewsbury Town and will be eager to close in on the top six. In other Tangerines news, The72 looked at which Liverpool forward they should target.

Who will win tomorrow?