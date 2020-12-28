Preston North End have agreed a one-year contract extension with centre-back Paul Huntington.

The 33-year-old has signed a new deal which will keep him at the Championship club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The new contract will take Huntington to 10 years of service, having joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2012.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: “I’m obviously delighted to sign, it’s a club that I have been at for a long time now and next year will make it my tenth year.

“It’s a very special club to me and I think everybody knows what it means to me being a part of this club and this group of lads as well.

“I’m delighted with it and I’m looking forward to cracking on and doing as well as we can this season.”

Huntington has made 292 appearances for Preston since his arrival more than eight years ago, and is closing in on the rare landmark figure of 300.

He has also scored 18 goals, one of which came in the club’s League One play-off final victory over Swindon Town in 2015.

The defender came through the ranks at Newcastle United, making 16 appearances for the Magpies before securing a move to Leeds United in 2007.

He struggled to find favour at Elland Road but re-established his reputation in a short spell at Stockport County, followed by two seasons with Yeovil Town.

That brought the attention of Preston, then also a third-tier club, and he was a regular in the three seasons it took to achieve promotion, plus the following two in the Championship.

He has been a less regular figure in more recent years, but he has played 12 times so far this season and done enough to earn an extension to his current contract, which was due to run out at the end of the season.

Manager Alex Neil will now need to move to tie down more of the players who will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Daniel Johnson, Ben Davies, Alan Browne, Ben Pearson and Darnell Fisher are all close to the end of their deals at Preston, who are currently 13th in the Championship.