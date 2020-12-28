Neil Warnock replaced Jonathan Woodgate last season with a very simple brief: preserve Championship football at The Riverside.

The irascible Warnock did just that. Taking over a misfiring Boro outfit from Jonathan Woodgate, the much-travelled boss dragged the Teessiders clear of the drop zone last season.

Warnock and Middlesbrough – moving on and looking at January

Whilst it was a battle against relegation ghosts last season, it’s the opposite this season. Under Warnock’s hand this season, the Riverside outfit have been guided to 8th place in the Sky Bet Championship table and are handily placed for a play-off challenge.

Warnock has already gone on record, speaking to a Middlesbrough supporters’ group, as saying that he has plans in mind. Cagey as to details, Warnock said, per Teesside Live, that he does have preferences adding:

“As long as I have more options for wide positions I’ll be happy. I’ll take a risk in midfield. There’s one player I’d like but he’s a free transfer in the summer. In fact, there’s two I like who are free transfers.”

Warnock’s particulars and reporter differences

Commenting more spefically about his January plans, Warnock added:

“Do I have to pay money out now for three months or make do with what I’ve got and think of the club to get free transfers? I think things will happen in the next three or four games.”

This has given rise to many Boro fans looking forward to the January window in terms of who they might be getting in. It has also led to reporters putting forward their views on the matter:

Be hard work. Need to sort out Watmore first. Doesn’t look like much cash around. https://t.co/NR3d6o0Cow — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2020

Warnock says he thought he needed three or four players in January but now believes he will only need one or two. #Boro — Joe Nicholson (@joe_nicholson96) December 28, 2020

Summing things up

Whilst these two reporters do not contradict each other, they do present differing avenues that need some thought applied to them.

The Sun’s Nixon points out that it will be hard work for Warnock in the January window – centred around a lack of money available to the wily operator. That will limit what options he has available to him.

Meanwhile, Nicholson’s tweet does seem to suggest that Warnock is trimming his cloth somewhat after assessing the needs that his team must want for the 2021 portion of the season.

Warnock needs to get this fine balancing act just right if he is to add another notch to his Promotion King bedpost.

Will Neil Warnock get it right this January and buy the players to give Middlesbrough promotion?