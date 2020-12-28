Rotherham United expect to have as few as 14 players available for their Championship clash with Barnsley.

The Millers have missed the last two fixtures due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

Their home fixture against Derby County was postponed less than 90 minutes before kick-off, with the subsequent Boxing Day trip to Middlesbrough also unable to go ahead.

In his pre-match press conference, Rotherham manager Paul Warne said that the club had not wanted tomorrow’s fixture against Barnsley to be played.

However, he said that uncertainty over whether they could face a fine or even points deduction for postponing the clash means that, as it stands, it will go ahead.

“I was advised that if we did not play the game, there would be retribution because I am going against medical advice,” explained Warne.

However, it will be a seriously depleted Millers team which is fielded for this South Yorkshire derby.

They already have five players on the sidelines through injury, with Joe Mattock, Shaun MacDonald, Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson and Kieran Sadlier all out.

But Warne also confirmed that five players have tested positive for Covid-19 at the club, as well as one member of staff.

The player who tested positive ahead of the postponed Derby game is available again, but Warne said he would have “three or four on my bench if I’m lucky”.

A sixth player is reporting symptoms and awaiting a test result, though the outcome of that test is not believed to have a bearing on whether the game can still go ahead.

Warne said: “Yesterday [Sunday], another player phoned up with symptoms and he has now had a test.

“We’re hoping to get the results back by tomorrow’s game. If not, he won’t be able to play either.”

Warne also revealed that the EFL had allowed the usual 10-day isolation period for his squad to be reduced to nine, to allow those free of Covid symptoms to have two days’ training ahead of the game.

But he warned: “After nine days of inactivity, to come in and prepare for a Championship game which is as important to us as any other game during the season, for two days, seems a little harsh.”