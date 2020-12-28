According to the Irish Mirror, Sky Bet Championship sides Bournemouth and Stoke City are set to lose out on Irish midfielder Jack Byrne. Byrne has, instead of choosing to return to English football, decided upon a reunion with Mick McCarthy on Cyprus.

Citizens Byrne – starting out in Manchester

Byrne started out as a youngster in Dublin at St Kevin’s Boys before his big move to England and Manchester City in 2014.

The now 24-year-old featured for the Citizens Under-19 UEFA squad, scoring six goals in 12 games for them. He also scored twice for City’s Under-23s.

However, with the stack of superstars in front of him at The Etihad, Byrne didn’t break into the first team and, after a series of loans out, left on a free transfer for Wigan Atletic.

Swapping Latics – Wigan for Oldham – to Ireland

Opportunities were also limited at Wigan Athletic after his move from Manchester City and, seven months after arriving at the DW Stadium in January 2017, was headed to Oldham Athletic (above) in August 2017.

That was an initially a loan deal but then turned into a permanent deal in mid-January 2018. During his time at Boundary Park, Byrne featured in 44 games for Oldham, scoring eight goals and roviding nine assists.

From there it was a move to Scottish side Kilmarnock before a return to Ireland with Shamrock Rovers.

Irish form and English interest

His time at Shamrock Rovers saw Byrne score 16 goal and provide 10 assists in 64 appearances. This season’s form as seen him score nine goals and provide three assists in just 17 games this season.

Cypriot sources had claimed that Preston North End were interested in landing Byrne and bringing him back to Lancshire.

However, the Irish Mirror says, in addition to that interest from the Lilywhites, Sky Bet Championship sides Stoke City and Bournemouth were also interested in bringing him to English football a second time.

Stoke sit just outside the play-off picture in 7th on 34 points and would be looking to burst into the top-six in 2021. Bournemouth, relegated from the Premier League last season, currently sit 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship table and just a point outside the top two on 39 points.

However, in choosing to align with Mick McCarthy (who gave him his first international cap), it is a decision that leaves all English suitors more than a little disappointed at missing out.

Is Jack Byrne better choosing APOEL Nicosia over a return to the Sky Bet Championship?