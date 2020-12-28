London News Online has reported that Millwall have offered a new deal to full-back Danny McNamara ahead of his return to The Den.

Towards the end of last week, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that Millwall are set to bring full-back Danny McNamara back to The Den.

Now, a further update has emerged on McNamara’s situation with Millwall.

New deal on the table

As per a report from London News Online, Millwall have offered the 22-year-old a new deal at The Den.

His form with loan club St Johnstone has impressed those at his parent club and the Lions are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

Earning high praise

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, formerly of Millwall, has heaped praise on McNamara. Speaking on the loan man’s season so far, Davidson said the right-back has earned his chance at The Den, saying:

“Danny came in and played very well. So it shows that young players can come here to develop.

“Danny has had a good season so Millwall want to take him back and give him an opportunity to play there.

“The reason he came up here was to progress his career and he has performed at a high level.

“It’s always a danger with loans because they have clauses that mean you can go back if it’s not working out or your club wants you back for doing well.”

McNamara’s season so far

Across all competitions, the former Newport County loan man has played 20 times across all competitions. In the process, he has found the back of the net once and provided two assists.

Over to you…

Millwall fans, is McNamara ready for a first-team chance? Have your say in the poll below.

Is McNamara ready for the first-team?