According to a report in the Irish Mirror, Preston North End’s hopes of landing Shamrock midfielder Jack Byrne have nosedived after interest from Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

Ireland international Byrne has been at the Irish outfit for two years, arriving from Scottish side Kilmarnock on a free deal.

He’s featured in 17 Irish Premier League games this season, scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Jack Byrne – Manchester City – Lancashire – Ireland

Byrne started out as a youngster in Dublin at St Kevin’s Boys before his big move to England and Manchester City in 2014.

The now 24-year-old featured for the Citizens Under-19 UEFA squad, scoring six goals in 12 games for them. He also scored twice for City’s Under-23s.

Not being able to crack into the first-team, Byrne started a mini-tour of Lancshire that took in Wigan (two appearances), Blackburn (seven appearances) and Oldham Athletic (44 appearances/eight goals/nine assists).

After leaving Oldham in August 2018, he had a brief stay at Scottish side Kilmarnock before a return to Dublin with Shamrock Rovers where he scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in 64 appearances.

Ireland – Cyprus (avoiding Lancashire return)

Cypriot sources had claimed that Preston North End were interested in landing Byrne and bringing him back to Lancshire.

However, Byrne has foregone this return, say the Irish Mirror, and has instead headed out to Cyrpus to be reunited with Mick McCarthy, the Ireland manager who gave him his first international cap.

In reuniting with McCarthy, he has chosen not to return to English football with the Irish Mirror also saying that Championship sides Stoke City and Bournemouth also set to miss out on the former Manchester City youngster.

