According to a report from London News Online, Charlton Athletic have told loaned out midfielder George Lapslie that he is ‘free to leave’ on a free transfer.

Charlton Athletic midfielder George Lapslie has spent the first half of the season on loan with League Two side Mansfield Town.

Now, an update has emerged on his situation at The Valley.

Free to leave

As per a report from London News Online, Lapslie has been told that he can leave on a free transfer. The 23-year-old’s contract with the Addicks is set to expire at the end of the season and it seems a move away is on the cards.

In strong form

Since linking up with Mansfield on loan, Lapslie has been in strong form. The midfielder has played 16 times across all competitions for the Stags, netting five goals and laying on one assist.

His loan deal runs through until the end of the season but with Charlton clearing him for a permanent departure, it will be interesting to see how his situation develops.

Career so far

Lapslie is a product of Charlton’s youth academy. He made his way through the ranks at the League One side and into the senior side.

In his time with the club, the midfielder has played 54 times across all competitions. In the process, Lapslie has found the back of the net three times and laid on three assists.

Over to you…

