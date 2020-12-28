Bradford City beat Grimsby 2-1 at Blundell Park in their encounter over the Christmas period. It took two spectacular goals to achieve that victory.

The fallout from that result was that Mariners manager, Ian Holloway, walked away from the club. That opened up a position at the North East Lincolnshire outfit.

It was a Bradford City win achieved by their caretaker duo of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars. They’ve navigated a four-game unbeaten run (including three straight wins) since they were appointed to cover after the sacking of Stuart McCall.

Now a decision by the Bantams powers-that-be has had a knock-on effect for the Grimsby Town job.

Trueman Sellar Show plus two-club favourite

In news from earlier today, per local source the Telegraph & Argus, Bradford City have changed the status of Trueman and Sellars from ‘caretaker anagers’ to ‘interim managers’.

In his article, Wayne Parker says that his has two distinct effects that need consideration. First, it means that the immediate stering of Bradford City is in their hands for what Parker writes is “until further notice.” Second, they have specifically been tasked with overseeing January transfers and will “be given the final say on who comes in or goes out next month.”

However, City’s movement to tie down Trueman and Sellars, and create stability at Valley Parade, has had a knock-on effect that impacts the race for the vacant Grimsby Town position.

Bradford decision promotes Hurst as two-club favourite

Bradford City’s decision to promote the status of Trueman and Sellars, giving them added responsibility for the January window, has seen movement in the Grimsby job and a new frontrunner appear in the race.

That frontrunner is former Town manager Paul Hurst who has jumped ahead of Sol Campbell to head the pack vying for the Blundell Park job.

At the same time as jumping ahead in the Grimsby Town job hunt, he’s fallen back a little in the race for the position at Valley Parade with Bradford City. Although he remains the top name linked with the ‘vacant’ position at the Bantams, it isn’t looking as assured a position as it was before.

At this moment in time, Paul Hurst stands as a front runner for one job at two different clubs.

