Derby County should turn their attentions back to AFC Wimbledon star Joe Pigott if striker Jack Marriott leaves in January.

In the run-up to the January transfer window, loaned out striker Jack Marriott has been linked with a move away from Derby County.

As covered here on The72, the Rams are said to be willing to listen to offers for the Frank Lampard signing. A range of strikers have been linked with a move to Pride Park but, if Marriott leaves, Derby County should reignite their interest in AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott.

Summer transfer target

Pigott was subject of significant summer transfer interest. Derby were rumoured to be in the race for his signature alongside Birmingham City, Bristol City, Swansea City and Reading.

After a successful start to the 2020/21 season, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Championship clubs came calling again.

Pigott’s season so far

Across all competitions, the 27-year-old striker has netted 12 goals and laid on four assists. Pigott has played in 23 games, leading Glyn Hodges’ attack.

Derby County’s other ‘targets’

Other strikers linked with the Pride Park outfit include SV Darmstadt man Serdar Dursun and Bodo/Glimt’s prolific Kasper Junker.

While both Dursun and Junker look to be prolific options, Pigott has experience of English football on his side and looks ready to make the step up to the Championship.

Over to you…

Derby County fans, would you like to see the club make a January move for Pigott if Marriott is sold? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Joe Pigott - yes or no?