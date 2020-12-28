Speaking to The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has remained coy on transfer links with Swansea City defender Declan John.

As covered here on The72, Bolton Wanderers have recently been credited with interest in Swansea City defender Declan John.

Out of favour and out of contract

John is yet to make a first-team appearance for Swansea this season, falling out of favour under Steve Cooper.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and amid interest from Bolton, question marks surround his situation with the Championship side.

What did Evatt have to say?

Speaking on the rumoured interest in John, Bolton boss Ian Evatt has said that he will not be drawn on links with the full-back. Here’s what he had to say:

“I am not going to speak about players and targets at other clubs until we have got them over the line. That’s as far as it goes and as much as I want to say on it.”

John’s career so far…

The Wales international is a product of Cardiff City’s youth academy. John notched up 52 appearances for the Bluebirds’ senior side, picking up game time out on loan with Barnsley, Chesterfield and Rangers, joining the latter permanently in January 2018.

John spent a short stint with Rangers before linking up with Swansea last summer. In his time with the club, he has played 18 times for the Swans.

The left-back has played seven times for Wales’ senior side since making his debut in 2013.

Should John join Bolton Wanderers?