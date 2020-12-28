Port Vale boss John Askey says his focus is on turning results around for his team.

His side lost 2-0 at home to Barrow last time out courtesy of goals from Scott Quigley and Patrick Brough.

Port Vale are in dire form in League Two at the moment and the pressure could start to mount on their boss.

Askey, who is 56 years old, has done a decent job with the Valiants since taking over as manager in February. He steadied the ship at Vale Park having previously been at Macclesfield Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Vale were a point outside the Play-Offs when the season was halted last term but they have started this campaign poorly.

They haven’t won in 11 games in the league now but Askey is ignoring pressure on him: “For myself, I think you go beyond that,” As per Stoke On Trent Live. “Because it gets to that stage where…… all I can do is try to concentrate on getting results for the club. I can’t think about anything else other than that, and that is all I am doing.

“You can only try your best and if your best is not good enough then at least you know you have been doing that. That should be the same for the players. Have you done your best? Have you given enough today for the football club. If you haven’t then you have to hold your hands up, you have to do better next time you go and play, if you get a chance.”

He added: “Prior to today I think we have been very unfortunate. Today I couldn’t say that.”

Next up for Port Vale is a trip to Valley Parade for their final game of 2020 to take on Bradford City, who have hit a bit of form recently.

