Sheffield Wednesday have one reason to thank Lady Luck this season: the decision to halve their 12-point penalty for FFP infringements. Without that, they’d be doomed.

As it stands, the Owls are on 13 points in 23rd position in the Sky Bet Championship table. That halved points deduction leaves them within touching distance of safety – South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham holding the division’s last ‘safe’ spot.

Sheffield Wednesday slide: Monk out, Pulis in

Falling foul of the EFL’s FFP regulations is bad enough but results were worse and Wednesday were soon languishing at the bottom under that 12-point penalty with daylight ahead of them to the team in 23rd.

The halving of that penalty clearly helped their cause but the rotten results were still there and clear for all to see. They were bad enough to see off Garry Monk who was eventually sacked by the Owls.

That brought in grizzled veteran Tony Pulis who was given a simple brief: preserve our Championship status. The former Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss has set about that task and earned his first win with a narrow 1-0 victory against Coventry City recently and followed that up with a 1-1 draw vs Blackburn Rovers.

Still, things are far from perfect at Hillsborough and there’s been a lot said on social media and in the Press.

Something rotten in the state of South Yorkshire

Much has been bandied around in the Press and on social media about things not being right at Sheffield Wednesday.

The biggest thing doing the rounds is the fact that player wages for November have been capped at £7,000 by the club. This has led to a degree of disgruntlement and also the involvement of the PFA as mediators.

There were also notes of unrest in other areas, more specifically that Tony Pulis wasn’t happy. Of course, this has led to fans asking questions and rumours taking flight.

@reluctantnicko this was flying round before the Coventry game on the 19th. Is this why he wanted out? If so what’s changed to make him stay? pic.twitter.com/Rnk2RyxrDQ — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) December 27, 2020

The above tweet, tagging in Sun reporter Alan Nixon, shows the degree of noise that is doing the rounds amongst the Sheffield Wednesday fans. It was also something that Nixon quote retweeted:

Player wages. Lack of funds for signings. Crap results. That’s what started the talk inside the building. It was all very strange … https://t.co/7klPkAGU2g — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2020

Above, Nixon summarises what he sees as some of the issues affecting Wednesday at the moment: wages, lack of funds and results.

Nixon also replied to another question from the same fan:

No meeting yet. No sign of these missing wages either. https://t.co/jxeRcz9zku — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2020

Nixon replying to these comments does indicate that issues still remain at Sheffield Wednesday. Issues that, like rumours, will not go away unless acted upon.

Is there some unrest festering at Sheffield Wednesday or is it just hot air?