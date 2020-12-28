Alan Nixon has today revealed that Nottingham Forest’s key defender, Joe Worrall, could leave the club in January.

It comes after Burnley struck an interest in the 23-year-old in the summer. A deal wasn’t done then, but according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Forest are willing to do a deal.

Available at right price. Was in summer too. Sometimes clubs just trade. https://t.co/4yZ34j4vc4 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 28, 2020

This will come as alarming news for Forest fans who, from afar, are watching their side’s relegation woes worsen. If Worrall does leave, their survival chances will dwindle further.

Forest are just two points and two places above the relegation zone and, despite being unbeaten in their last three, must improve to remain in the division.

Losing Worrall, who most regard as Forest’s best player, is not an indication that they are willing to improve. Rather, it shows that they are willing to cash in on a saleable asset.

Worrall is another player to come off Nottingham Forest’s renowned academy, which has seen players such as Jamal Lascelles, Matty Cash and Michael Dawson forge out successful Premier League careers.

It would appear Worrall, who played in every game last season, is the next on the list.

Burnley will remain interested in the player, especially after Ben Mee and James Tarkowski struggled in their defeat to Leeds United.

When asked by a Forest fan on Twitter about Worrall’s future, Nixon confirmed fans’ fears – their star could leave.