Speaking to The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed talks are ongoing with Kieran Lee, but insisted a deal ‘has to be financially viable’.

As reported here on The72 last week, Bolton Wanderers confirmed their interest in former Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester United man Kieran Lee.

At the time, manager Ian Evatt revealed that the club were close to making a decision regarding Lee. Now, an update has emerged regarding Lee’s situation with the club.

“Financially viable”

Speaking on Lee, Evatt revealed that a deal has to be “financially viable”, confirming that there have been talks with the free-agent midfielder. Here’s what he had to say:

“We would like to sign him but it has to be financially viable, that’s the issue. We are speaking and will try to figure it out.

“In terms of other incomings, we have got one that is progressing quite nicely. Then, there will be others which we will identify as and when they become available when the window opens.”

Released in the summer

Lee has been a free agent since the summer when Sheffield Wednesday opted against renewing his Hillsborough contract.

He has been on the lookout for a new club since and with talks with Bolton ongoing, it will be interesting to see if the League Two side can strike up a deal to bring him in.

Career so far

Lee is a product of Manchester United’s youth academy, coming through the ranks at Old Trafford before making three senior appearances.

After a loan stint with QPR, Lee joined Oldham Athletic. The midfielder played 132 times for the Latics in a four-year stint prior to linking up with Sheffield Wednesday.

In his eight years with Wednesday, Lee notched up a massive 217 appearances. In the process, he scored 22 goals and laid on 17 assists.

