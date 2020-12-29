Sunderland Head Coach Lee Johnson is aiming to build a squad around his system and needs. To do this, he will need to move some players away from the club.

Sunderland have a congested squad that is close to the EFL salary cap in place. So to bring fresh faces in, they must move players out.

Here are three players who could be on their way out of the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window.

Aiden McGeady

The 35-year-old winger has been brought back into the fray since Lee Johnson’s appointment.

McGeady was frozen out by former manager Phil Parkinson and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Charlton in the latter half of last season.

Despite his return into the side, the former Celtic man is on a high wage and his departure could allow some younger, fresher legs to join the squad.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Sunderland want to ship out McGeady permanently, but it depends on the level of interest in him.

Anthony Patterson

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has been the subject of interest north of the border.

Hamilton Academical have expressed an interest in signing Patterson on loan until the end of the season.

With just one senior appearance to his name, it is vital that he builds up some experience and a loan move is the best way to achieve that.

Lee Johnson has expressed how impressed he is by the young goalkeeper’s talent and attitude and the best way to further his development is to temporarily leave the club.

Will Grigg

Will Grigg’s stint at Sunderland has been a failure. Since signing in January 2019, he has just eight goals in 61 appearances.

Initially signed to score the goals needed for promotion, it is an indictment on his, and the team’s, failure that the club remains in League One.

Charlie Wyke has replaced Grigg in the side and, though Lee Johnson has given him minutes, it is best for all parties to go their separate ways.

A loan move could favour Grigg as the financial situation in the EFL is so dire. Shifting his wages from the bill will give Sunderland breathing room to add Lee Johnson’s own players.