Bradford City fans were pleading for the club to do something when five, successive League Two defeats left the Bantams in the lowest league position they’d experienced since 1966.

Change wanted – not rocket science

Mankind had landed on the moon since then but Bradford City fans were not asking for anything as difficult as that. They wanted change and they got that after Stuart McCall was sacked in the aftermath of the 3-1 defeat vs Oldham Athletic.

That decision meant that the Bantams were placed in the temporary hands of club coaching duo Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars. That was a decision that has paid off: the City duo are on a four-game unbeaten streak since being appointed and that includes wins in their last three games.

Wins and decisions as Bantam bosses make big decision

Making that decision to put Trueman and Sellars in caretaker charge has lifted the West Yorkshire club to 18th in the League Two table. That improvement has seen the Bantams seven points clear ofthe League Two drop zone and leaves them an improbable eight points shy of the play-off picture.

The success of Trueman and Sellars has also led to another big decsion to be made by those in charge at Valley Parade. Local reporter for the Telegraph and Argus, Wayne Parker, has just let on that the club have promoted the duo from cartaker charge to interim managers.

Parker writes that first, it means that the immediate stering of Bradford City is in their hands for what Parker writes is “until further notice.” Second, they have specifically been tasked with overseeing January transfers and will “be given the final say on who comes in or goes out next month.”

By doing things this way, Bradford City have removed the urgency that managerial appointments usually entail. It will give the club added reassurance when it comes to making the right decision for the right appointment.

Club decision – all involved comment

Bradford City released an article on their website in which all concerned commented on the decision made by the Bantams.

Mark Trueman: “It takes the pressure off us as staff – with regards to no longer adopting a game-by-game approach – and gives us a clearer picture which allows us to focus on the club’s longer-term vision. We will continue to try and improve this group of players and, hopefully, keep the positive results coming.”

Conor Sellars: “We are absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue leading the first team, and are very thankful to Ryan and the board for presenting it. We now look forward to putting a string of games together – to prepare for upcoming fixtures and get even more work into the players.”

Ryan Sparks (CEO): “Mark and Conor have done a tremendous job in turning around our fortunes over the past two weeks. It is important they, our supporters and our partners have clarity, and we feel this provides it. Mark and Conor fully understand what we are trying to build and are excited about playing a big part in that.“

