Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is thrilled to welcome back midfielder Bradley Dack to the first-team.

Dack, who is a fan favourite at Ewood Park, played for 30 minutes in Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

This follows a long, tough journey with a knee injury that forced him out of action for 368 days.

He sustained the injury in a 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic last December and was stretchered off the pitch.

Scans confirmed it was an ACL injury, one of the most serious problems common amongst footballers.

He had scored nine goals in the 23 games he did feature in last season, yet again proving his worth to the side after joining from Gillingham in the summer of 2017.

He was a vital cog in securing Blackburn’s instant return from the Championship, scoring 18 times as Rovers cantered to promotion.

Dack scored 15 times in his first Championship season, earning himself admirers from the Premier League.

But the injury last year put on hold any talk of a move and halted a career that was undoubtedly on the rise.

However, after plenty of rehab and training, Dack finally made his long awaited return to the side on Boxing Day.

His boss, Tony Mowbray was delighted to welcome him back into the side with his 30 minute cameo.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray gave an insight into Dack’s return.

“We spoke and we felt he was ready,” Mowbray said after the Boxing day stalemate.

“He can’t play 90 minutes, he has to play bits and pieces, but we’ll see where we get to with him over time.

“His numbers are good in training, but he brings imagination to the team, which is something you have to have if you want to go to the very top.

“That bit of guile, that bit of imagination, that ability to go off-script really, that’s what Dack’s all about.

“He can make the difference for us as this season moves forward.”

Blackburn will be hoping to ease Dack back into the side gradually before making a charge for the play-offs towards the back end of the season.

Dack’s next opportunity for first team minutes comes when Rovers face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.