Preston North End have no interest in signing Ched Evans from Fleetwood Town, according to LancsLive.

The Daily Mail claimed last night that the Championship club were interested in picking up the former Manchester City and Sheffield United striker.

However, LancsLive report that club officials have repudiated that claim to them.

Evans has been told to look for a new club by Fleetwood boss Joey Barton, who has ruled him out of contention for selection for disciplinary “infractions”.

It appears to spell the end to Evans’ time with the Cod Army, where he scored 37 goals in 99 matches and captained the side on occasion.

He has scored five goals this season, but last played off the bench in their victory at Swindon Town earlier this month.

The former Wales international began his career with Manchester City, making 16 Premier League appearances before being sold to Sheffield United.

His most prolific season came in 2011-12, when he scored 29 goals for the Blades in League One.

However, a rape conviction in 2012 saw Evans spend more than two years in prison, before he was found not guilty of the charge at a retrial in 2016.

He made his return to football with Chesterfield and, after a brief return to the Blades, was signed by Fleetwood following an excellent loan spell in which he scored 17 goals in 2018-19.

The past year-and-a-half have not been quite as successful as that season, but Evans’ days at the club now appear to be over.