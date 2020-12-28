Bradford City were a side on the slide until recently. It took a 3-1 loss at Boundary Park against Harry Kewell’s Oldham Athletic to produce two things.

Those things were the sacking of old manager, Stuart McCall, and the subsequent turnaround of fortunes that the Bantams have experienced. Both the above, in the eyes of many Bantams fans, are most welcomed.

McCall, mess and movement upwards

McCall’s departure set into motion the search for a new boss at Valley Parade. Many names were mentioned ranging from Sol Campbell to current Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe.

Currently leading the pack is ex-Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe boss Paul Hurst who was sacked by The Iron in January this year. Appointing Hurst would give City that experience needed to clamber further up the table.

However, movement up the table has been the job of current caretaker duo Mark Trueman and Callum Sellars. Trueman and Sellars, since taking the reins at Valley Parade four games ago, are on an unbeaten streak and have won their last three games.

It might not have been the prettiest football ever seen but it has lifted the Bantams to 18th in the table and, more importantly, it seems to have forced the management’s hand at Valley Parade.

Bradford City decision affects those lining up for job

According to an article in the Telegraph & Argus, Bradford’s local newspaper, the powers-that-be at Valley Parade have elevated Trueman and Sellars to ‘interim managers’. This step up from caretaker means two things, says Wayne Parker.

First, it means that the immediate stering of Bradford City is in their hands for what Parker writes is “until further notice.” Second, they have specifically been tasked with overseeing January transfers and will “be given the final say on who comes in or goes out next month.”

By doing things this way, Bradford City have removed the urgency that managerial appointments usually entail. It will give the club added reassurance when it comes to making the right decision for the right appointment.

Are Bradford City right to give Trueman and Sellars this responsibility?