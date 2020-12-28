Brentford’s Jan Zamburek has made just five appearances in League One this season for Shrewsbury Town.



The midfielder joined Shrews on loan in the last transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt. However, the youngster hasn’t quite been able to get regular game time so far.

Big squad…

Steve Cotterill has a large squad at his disposal and it has taken him a while to look at every player in his newly inherited squad. He could look to trim down his squad size this winter.

Zamburek, who is 19 years old, joined on a season-long loan so isn’t due to return to Brentford anytime soon. He played in their last game against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, which ended in a draw.

Cotterill’s verdict…

When asked about his performance, Cotterill said, as per a report by the Shropshire Star: “I thought he was good. It’s the same old story, I’ve seen him a few times, and it feels like the I’ve been here a long time because I’m speaking every five minutes, but it has been difficult to look at everybody.

“But I think I’m getting a good grip of perhaps where I am with things now. I don’t think there’s too many others that I need to dwell on, if you know what I mean. I think I’m very close to knowing where the squad is now.”

Eyeing more game time…

Zamburek will be eager to get more minutes as the matches come thick and fast over the festive period.

He joined Brentford in 2018 from Slavia Prague and has since played 22 times for the London club.

Have you been impressed with Zamburek, Shrewsbury fans?