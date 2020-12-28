Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall says the Championship club are not “desperate” to make any signings in January.

The Cherries have been progressing nicely this season under rookie boss Tindall, and are currently a point outside the automatic promotion places with a game in hand.

With a squad largely consisting of players who represented the club in the Premier League, they already have one of the strongest hands in the division.

And Tindall has made plain that there are no particular areas in which he wants to do business in the upcoming transfer window.

READ: Bournemouth ‘willing to sell’ attacker – Fulham and Aston Villa previously linked

Although not ruling out any signings full stop, he told the Bournemouth Echo that he was not targeting any deals.

“If there’s any player that becomes available that we feel that we might need for whatever reason that is going to be able to make a difference to the team to be successful then we’ll always look at it,” said Tindall.

“But it’s not something I’m desperate to do. It’s not something I feel I need to do right now, but we’ll deal with that as it comes along.”

If any fresh faces are needed in the group this season, Tindall also made clear that his priority would be promoting younger players from the academy, rather than signing another senior player.

He said: “I love promoting the younger players. I’ve got an affiliation with the academy obviously with my son in there and I see a lot of the good work that takes place within the academy and then followed through with Alan Connell and Shaun Cooper at youth team and under-23s.

“We’ve got a lot of good young players at this football club and I think it’s just nice and it’s healthy to be able to give these guys the experiences of what they’re getting at the minute.”

Tindall has not made a permanent signing at Bournemouth since taking charge from Eddie Howe following their relegation from the Premier League.

The only players to come into the club in the summer were Rodrigo Riquelme and Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan deals.

Tindall has shown his willingness to trust youth by giving minutes to players such as Jordan Zemura, Jaidon Anthony and Gavin Kilkenny.

The lack of transfer action has not done the Cherries any harm so far, as they go into Wednesday night’s trip to Brentford as the division’s joint-highest scorers.

They have a game in hand on their promotion rivals after their Boxing Day fixture against Millwall was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the opposing camp.