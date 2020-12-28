Swindon Town are lining up a move for a new goalkeeper, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Think he goes back. New keeper lined up. https://t.co/OyN31cuh7e — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2020

The Robins are looking to bring in a new stopper in the upcoming January transfer window for the second-half of the season.

New goalie needed…

Their current number one, Matej Kovar, may go back to parent club Manchester United this winter, leaving Swindon needing another option.

The League One side also have summer recruit Joe Fryer and youngster Archie Matthews at their disposal but have lined up a move for another ‘keeper.

Read: Swindon Town have decision to make on future of Wigan Athletic loan man

United loanee…

Kovac, who is 21 years old, rocked up at the County Ground on loan in August and has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Wiltshire club.

He has conceded 31 goals in the league and could return to Old Trafford next month. He still has another year left on his contract with the Premier League giants.

First window…

Swindon boss John Sheridan is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge of the club. He replaced Richie Wellens as their boss in November, leaving fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic in the process.

His new side are in need of some reinforcements in January to boost their chances of survival. They are currently sat in 22nd place and are two points from safety.

Swindon are in action tomorrow against MK Dons at home. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic.

Will Swindon stay up?