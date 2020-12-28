Blackpool could look to strengthen their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window. Here are three players they have been linked with since the start of this season-

Sam Walker, Reading

He has joined the Tangerines on an emergency loan deal but is an option for them if they need more competition and depth in their goalkeeping department for the rest of the season.

Walker, who is 29 years old, is due to go back to Reading on 1st January but it will be interesting to see if they opt to bring him back to compete with Chris Maxwell for the number one spot.

Curtis Tilt, Rotherham United

Blackpool were linked with a move for him in the last transfer window. Tilt is currently on loan at fellow League One side Wigan Athletic but Neil Critchley’s side could try and tempt the Millers to switch him to Bloomfield Road, or see if they would sell on a permanent basis.

Tilt, who is 29 years old, was a hit during his three years with the Seasiders before his move to Rotherham. He would be a shrewd signing this winter and would boost their defensive department. It will be interesting to see if they remain interested in re-signing him.

Jake Doyle-Hayes, St Mirren

The Tangerines were credited with an interest in him after his release by Aston Villa at the end of last term, as per the Blackpool Gazette.

The midfielder is now on the books at St Mirren but is an option for Blackpool if they want to lure him back down the border from Scotland.

