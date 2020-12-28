Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that he would like a signing at “the top end of the pitch” in January.

The Potters are primed for a Championship play-off challenge in the second half of the campaign, currently sitting a couple of points outside the top six.

But their chances of pushing for promotion took a big hit earlier this month when star forward Tyrese Campbell suffered a serious knee injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Stoke are also without defender Morgan Fox for the next six weeks with a hamstring issue, but it is up front that O’Neill has the most cause for concern.

Speaking to StokeonTrent Live, the former Northern Ireland boss said of the business he wants to do in January: “You never have enough.

“We still need more. I still think at the top end of the pitch we can look for areas where we can improve.

“We lost a big player, we’ve coped with a really extensive list of injuries and maintain a good position in the league.

“If we can get through this period, get players back and maybe add something in January, we can continue to challenge for that top six place.”

Any activity that they want to do in the transfer market is made more challenging by the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

Having spent heavily in the past two seasons, Stoke cannot afford to do so again because of the regulations.

Therefore, a delicate balance will be required when approaching their January business, between the need for prudence and their play-off ambitions.

The absence of Campbell has made the situation all the more tense, with Stoke needing to fill the gap left by their clear standout star this season.

The forward was in exceptional form until his injury, scoring seven goals and five assists to top both of those respective charts for the club, and transforming O’Neill’s side into serious contenders at the top of the table.