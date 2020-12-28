Preston North End are bracing for impact after top scorer Scott Sinclair limped off the pitch in their victory over Derby County.

Sinclair bowed out of the game in the 68th minute of their 1-0 victory at Pride Park, giving manager Alex Neil a fright.

He held the back of his right leg when he left the pitch, suggesting a hamstring injury.

Sinclair, who has seven goals this season, already had a problem going into the game.

He wore a cast throughout the game with fears of a broken bone in mind.

So to lose a key player to a muscle injury at this congested period of the season will be incredibly frustrating for manager Alex Neil.

The 1-0 win ensured Preston shook off some poor early-season form and rise to 13th place in the table.

But victory came at a cost, with the extent of Sinclair’s injury currently unknown.

Sinclair will undergo a scan before Preston’s medical team decide how long he will remain out for.

Alex Neil told the Lancashire Post that he is worried about Sinclair’s injury woes.

“We are hoping it is not going to be anything too serious because Scott has really been our main threat over the last month or so,” Neil said.

“It is disappointing for us that he has got an injury.

“The reason for the cast was because he has cracked a bone in his hand.”

The only good news for Preston is that the Championship’s most congested period is almost over.

After they face Cardiff City on Tuesday, they do not face a midweek clash until the end of January, giving the players some much-needed rest.

It will also come as a relief to Sinclair, who will miss fewer games as a result of fewer midweek fixtures.