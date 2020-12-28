Charlton Athletic should look to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. Here are three players they have been linked with over recent months going into January-

Ronnie Schwartz, FC Midtjylland

He was spotted in the crowd at the Valley earlier this month in the Addicks’ 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon and is player the London club tried to sign in the last transfer window.



Schwartz, who is 31 years old, is a player Lee Bowyer’s side are eager to sign next month and he will add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

Ben House, Eastleigh

Charlton have been credited with an interest in the National League striker, as covered by The72. House, who is 21 years old, has scored six goals in 11 games for Eastleigh this season and they could face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

The ex-Aldershot Town and Swindon Town forward was released by Reading at the end of the last campaign but may be on his way back to the Football League in the near future.

Liam Millar, Liverpool

The Canadian attacker was linked with Charlton in October and may leave Anfield for more first-team experience in January.

Millar, who is 21 years old, needs to be playing regular football and has previously had loan stints in Scotland at Kilmarnock. He would give the Addicks more options out wide but is likely to have interest from elsewhere in the Football League over the coming weeks.



