QPR striker Charlie Kelman could be in line for his first start v Norwich City, reports West London Sport.

The youngster joined from Southend United in the summer.

He’s so far made three substitute appearances for the Rs but he’s being backed to make his first start for the club very soon, possibly against Norwich City tomorrow night.

West London Sport claim that Kelman could come in for summer signing Lyndon Dykes, who’s so far led a contested first season at QPR.

The Scotland striker has scored five goals this season – one of those coming from open play – and fans have been sending scrutiny his way of late.

After the Swansea defeat especially, Dykes is coming under mounting pressure to get going for QPR and after seven games without a goal, he could be dropped.

QPR have this season endured a torrid time of it.

Sitting in 19th-place of the Championship table, QPR are winless in eight outings and edging ever-closer to the bottom-three of the Championship table.

Defeat at Swansea last time out has fans fearing the worst this season.

Warburton is hanging on to his job at the club as well – now in his second full-season in charge of the Rs, he’s seemingly run his course, and a large section of fans are calling for change.

Up next is a trip to league leaders Norwich City tomorrow night.

A huge ask for QPR and another defeat would pile yet more pressure on the QPR board to make a decision on Warburton.