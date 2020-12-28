Wycombe Wanderers have made a bid for Leicester City defender Josh Knight, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at the Championship club until the beginning of January.

Wycombe are believed to be keen on retaining his services, and the next deal could come in the shape of a permanent transfer.

READ: One-time Aston Villa, Wycombe Wanderers man set for move to European giants

Football Insider report that they are currently in negotiations with the Premier League side over a deal.

Knight is primarily a centre-back but brings versatility to a squad, capable of playing across the defence and in midfield too.

The Leicestershire-born player has progressed through the ranks at his hometown club since joining at the age of eight.

He has made just one senior appearance for the Foxes, however, in an EFL Cup tie more than three years ago.

Since then Knight has had two loan spells with Peterborough United in League One, which set him up for a Championship move in the summer.

Newly-promoted Wycombe came in for him, securing a three-month loan deal at the beginning of October.

Since then he has been an ever-present, playing every minute of the past 17 games in the centre of Gareth Ainsworth’s defence.

While providing valuable experience for Knight, and showing his ability to play at second-tier level, it has been a less successful time for the club as a whole.

The Chairboys have slipped to the bottom of the Championship, and their winless run was extended to 11 matches on Boxing Day by defeat at Bristol City.

If Wycombe are to have any chance of staying up, retaining Knight in some form or another will be a top priority.