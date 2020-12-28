Carlisle United are looking to tie up a new deal for Rhys Bennett, according to a report by the News and Star.

The defender has impressed for the Cumbrians since joining in November but is only contracted until January.

Chris Beech’s side are eager to extend his stay until the end of the season as they eye promoted to League One.

Bennett, who is 29 years old, has made 10 appearances for Carlisle since his move to the Lake District and has chipped in with three goals to help them rise into the top three.

What the boss has said…

His manager has said: “We want to try and do that (keep him). He was the first player in my thought when I got this job over a year ago. There’s no disguising what we think and I think of Rhys and what he thinks of us and me.

“We’re working on that and David [Holdsworth, director of football] is working on that. We have to be in a position where we can acquire his services, as such. It has to fit him, so that’s where it is at this present time.”

Bennett was released by Peterborough United at the end of the last campaign and spent the summer weighing up his options. He was still a free agent until last month but was been offered a chance to get game time by the Brunton Park club.

Career to date…

He started his senior career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a first-team appearance for the Trotters, mainly due to the fact they were in the Premier League when he was there.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career with spells at Rochdale, Mansfield Town and Peterborough in the past.

He has turned into an inspired signing for Carlisle and they are hoping to keep hold of him this winter.

Will Carlisle keep Bennett?