Portsmouth believe they can still sign Millwall’s Ben Thompson if they are promoted to the Championship this season, according to a report by The News.

Pompey have been keeping tabs on the Championship midfielder this season but he isn’t expected to move back to Fratton Park this winter.

Therefore, Kenny Jackett’s side are set to focus their recruitment elsewhere in the upcoming January transfer window.

They will still monitor Thompson’s situation and potentially move for him next summer if they are able to gain promotion from League One.

Portsmouth are currently sat in 2nd place in the third tier table and are three points behind top of the league Lincoln City.

Impressive loan…

Thompson, who is 25 years old, was a hit on loan with Pompey during the 2018/19 season and made 27 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring three goals.

He has played nine times for Millwall so far in this campaign and isn’t guaranteed regular first-team football with the London club.

Career to date…

Thompson joined the Lions as a youngster and has risen up through the ranks at the Den. He was handed his senior debut in August 2014 and has since gone on to play 145 games for the club, helping them gain promotion from League One three years ago.

Portsmouth are big fans of the tough-tackling midfielder and are likely to try and sign him again in six months time. However, for now, Jackett’s side are to look elsewhere as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a push for promotion.

