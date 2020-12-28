Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said that the club have no need to sell star player Siriki Dembele this January.

The 24-year-old’s impressive form in League One this season has brought him to the attention of a range of clubs across the UK.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are both interested, with Fry confirming to the Peterborough Telegraph that the latter have been scouting Dembele.

Fry also said that Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has watched the player, with the Magpies believed to among a host of English sides taking note.

However, the club insist that they have no need to sell in the upcoming transfer window, with Dembele tied down until 2022.

“There will always be interest in players like Siriki, but we don’t have to sell him,” said Fry.

“We have him for another 18 months and we’d rather he stayed until the summer when we can reassess his situation.”

Peterborough have become well established for their ability to find gems and sell them on for great profit.

Dembele looks almost certain to be the latest in a line that runs from Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron McLean and George Boyd to Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Ivan Toney.

Posh can expect to make a handsome profit when they do cash in on Dembele, having brought him to the club for around £200,000 in 2018.

He was signed after one impressive season in League Two with Grimsby Town, and has only seen his value and status rise since.

Although born in the Ivory Coast and initially living in London, Dembele has a strong connection to Scotland having spent much of his childhood there.

He also began his football career north of the border with Dundee United and Ayr United, so a move to one of the Glasgow ‘Old Firm’ would have obvious appeal.

But Peterborough – who are in the League One play-offs despite missing the past two matches due to Covid-19 cases – appear determined to keep him a bit longer.