West Ham United have kept tabs on Brentford’s Rico Henry, as per The Athletic.

The Hammers have ‘scouted’ the Championship left-back over recent times and considered making a move for him in the last transfer window.

Henry, who is 23 years old, has impressed for the Bees in the second tier and could have Premier League clubs linked with a move for him again in January.

Big player…

He played a key part in Thomas Frank’s side getting to the Play-Off final last season and is looking to help them make that step further this term.

Career to date…

Henry started his career at Walsall and rose up through the youth ranks with the Saddlers. He made his first team debut for them in December 2014 and went onto become a key player, making 57 appearances for them in League One.

Brentford then snapped him up in August 2016 for an initial fee of £1.5 million on a five-year deal. He has since played 106 games for the London club.

The Bees are no strangers to dealing with top flight interest in their players and they may have to bat away interest in Henry next month.

Hammers back in?

It will be interesting to see if West Ham reignite their pursuit of him or leave it like they did in the summer. Henry has proven himself to be a top full-back in the Championship and will want to test himself at the highest level.

If he stays at Brentford for six more months he could be there next season.

Will Henry stay at Brentford in January?