Ex-Football League winger Glenn Middleton is set to leave Rangers this winter, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Scottish Premiership table toppers are planning to loan him out in the upcoming January transfer window. Dutch Eredivisie duo ADO Den Haag and NAC Breda are keen.

Middleton, who is 20 years old, has played just once for Steven Gerrard’s side so far this season and is poised to leave to get more game time and experience under his belt.

Career to date…

The Scotland Under-21 international started his career in England with Northampton Town before he was snapped up by Norwich City in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the Canaries despite being on their bench a couple of times.

Rangers swooped to sign him in January 2018 and he waited until last July to make his first team debut under Gerrard in a Europa League fixture against FC Shkupi.

He went on to play 28 games in all competitions for Rangers in his first year at the club and scored five goals to earn himself a new deal until 2023.

Loaned out to Hibs and Bradford…

However, since then he has struggled to nail down a regular spot and and was shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Bradford City in the last campaign.

Middleton played three times for the Bantams in League Two before last season was halted in March.

He is now expected to depart Ibrox again to further his development and it appears likely he will be heading abroad.

