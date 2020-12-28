Nottingham Forest could lose two players to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, with Nicholas Ioannou and Miguel Angel Guerrero both being lined up.

Striker Guerrero is believed to be willing to “terminate” his contract in order to secure a move, according to Greek outlet Alpha Free Press.

He could be joined be a familiar face in defender Ioannou, who Cypriot outlet Goal claim Aris are eyeing a move for.

They report that the Greek club are keen on signing a new left-back, and that “at the top of the list of people is the 25-year-old Cypriot, Nikolas Ioannou, who belongs to Nottingham Forest”.

Ioannou has played only five matches for Nottingham Forest since signing for the club from APOEL in the summer, and was shown a red card in one of those, against Luton Town.

The Cypriot international spent eight years in the Manchester United academy before returning home to APOEL in 2014.

But his return to England has not gone to plan so far, with Sabri Lamouchi sacked as boss shortly after his arrival and chances limited under new manager Chris Hughton.

Another believed to be open to a hasty exit from the City Ground is Guerrero, who was also among Forest’s heavy recruitment drive in the summer.

The 30-year-old Spanish striker signed in the summer from Olympiacos, but appears keen for a swift return to Greece with Aris.

A former Albacete, Sporting Gijon and Leganes player, Guerrero has played only nine times this season.

Neither has been able to become a regular for Forest, who have been in the midst of a relegation battle since the start of the campaign.

They are currently two points above the drop, after extending their unbeaten run to three matches with a Boxing Day stalemate at home to Birmingham City.