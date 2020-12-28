Nottingham Forest striker Miguel Angel Guerrero is prepared to walk out of the club to secure a move, according to reports in Greece.

Guerrero is believed to be keen to swap Forest for Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki.

The Alpha Free Press have detailed how Aris want to bring the forward to the club.

And they add: “For his part, the 30-year-old striker is making an effort to terminate his contract with the English team, something that would help the outcome of the case.”

Guerrero only joined Nottingham Forest in the summer, moving on a free transfer from another Greek side in Olympiacos.

Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, is also the owner of the Spanish forward’s former club.

He was signed under Sabri Lamouchi’s regime in a summer of heavy recruitment, handed a two-year deal.

Guerrero has played nine matches for the Reds, but hasn’t found the back of the net in Forest colours.

He hasn’t played any part in the previous three matches as Forest begin to rebuild under new manager Chris Hughton.

It appears Guerrero’s time in England is already set to be limited, with a return to Greece on offer through Aris.

The majority of his career has been played at home in Spain, starting at Albacete and Sporting Gijon.

He helped the latter achieve promotion to La Liga before moving to another top-flight side, Leganes.

Olympiacos brought in Guerrero in 2018 and he won the Greek league last season, as well as appearing in the Champions League.

After a loan return to Leganes he made the move in the summer to come to the East Midlands, but the spell could be over before it really started.

Forest have been in the thick of a relegation battle all season, moving two points clear of the drop zone after a Boxing Day stalemate with Birmingham City made it three matches unbeaten.