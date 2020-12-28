West Ham United are ‘ready to bid’ for Barcelona, and former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The 29-year-old joined Middlesbrough ahead of the 2017/18 season.

In two seasons at The Riverside he’d score nine goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, spending time out on-loan France and Spain in either campaign.

He left for Leganes in the 2019 January transfer window and would in February of this year seal a shock move to Barcelona.

The Catalan club triggered his 18 million euro release clause and contracted him to a further 300 million euro release clause.

Since, the Danish international has scored six goals in 26 appearances for Barcelona, having been linked with a move away this season.

One of those teams linked is West Ham.

David Moyes was in ‘advanced negotiations’ to bring Braithwaite to West Ham in the summer but he’d eventually turn down the offer.

Now as reported in Sunday’s edition of Spanish publication Sport, on sportwitness.co.uk, West Ham are ‘ready to make a bid’ for the Braithwaite next month, who’s said to be ‘keen’ on a move away.

Boro fans won’t remember Braithwaite too fondly – he struggled in England and has subsequent career has surprised plenty.

A return to England looks a possibility for Braithwaite who’s contracted at the Nou Camp until 2024.

Barcelona seem keen to offload the striker though.

Neil Warnock’s side have emerged as top-six contenders this season – sitting in 8th-place of the Championship table after a three game winning streak, Boro look good for a promotion push.

Next up for Middlesbrough is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night