Derby County’s Mike te Wierik has spoken on his rumoured January exit.

The 28-year-old joined Derby ahead of this season.

Targeted by Phillip Cocu, the Dutchman has made just four Championship appearances for the club, having not featured since October.

Earlier in the month, reports emerged that several Dutch sides were considering January moves for te Wierik, including Groningen whom the defender left last summer.

Now speaking to Derbyshire Live, te Wierik has given his stance on a potential January exit:

“I said there must be a solution and the club knows that. My agent is working on it and a number of clubs have already signed up.

“Fortuna, FC Groningen and another club? Yes, something like that. For me, the Netherlands is one hundred percent an option.

“I had a great time there. It’s about playing football and if you can see your family more often. that is certainly a plus.”

Since Cocu’s sacking, te Wierik has fallen right out of contention

Derby now under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney are starting to put points on the board but remain in the bottom-three of the Championship table.

Having gone on a six game unbeaten run, Rooney’s side were condemned to defeat against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Te Wierik has had little oppurtunity to impress at Derby.

He arrived as something of a gamble and with a premature exit looking imminent, it’s proved a gamble that’s not paid off – if Derby can claim any money from his exit then it would ease the blow.

For te Wierik, his unhappiness is understandable and a return to the Netherlands looks to be the best outcome for him.

Up next for Derby County in the Championship is a trip to Birmingham City on Tuesday – a point could pull them out of the drop zone.