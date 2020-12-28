Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has backed Sam Greenwood to ‘shine’ on-loan at Cardiff City next month, ahead of a proposed move.

The 18-year-old striker is being tipped for a loan mvoe in the summer.

Joining from Arsenal in a £3million deal ahead of this season, Greenwood has been impressing for the Whites’ development side and a Championship loan looks likely in the second-half of this season.

Last week, Wales Online reported that Cardiff along with Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday were interested in Greenwood.

Speaking to Football Insider though, Whelan has outed Cardiff as a better fit for Greenwood:

“They play some decent football at Cardiff, they’ve got some very good players, a decent manager.

“This can be really beneficial for Leeds United and Greenwood’s step forward in progression, getting proper game time.

“He’s done exceptionally well since he’s come to Leeds United, he’s settled in really really quickly. He’s a player who’s banging in the goals. He’s done that from the start of the season.”

Formerly of the Arsenal youth academy, Greenwood has this season scored six in seven for Leeds’ development squad.

Cardiff though have struggled – they’ve proved indifferent this season and pressure has been flaring up on Harris, whose side sit in 12th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve been dealt an injury blow in the form of Kieffer Moore and Harris may well be reconsidering his striking options ahead of next month.

Robert Glatzel has come in and so far impressed.

But numbers up top remain light for Harris, and Greenwood could well become a prime target of Cardiff.

He’s a striker with bundles of energy and clearly an eye for goal – it’s always a gamble taking on a young player though and Leeds would be keen for him to feature fairly regularly.

Caution should be taken, but Greenwood looks an exciting prospect.