Derby County will look to improve their attacking line in January as they look to get themselves out of the relegation places under interim manager Wayne Rooney.

Derby have lacked the attacking prowess so far this season and are currently the lowest scorers in the league with only ten goals scored this term.

The Rams added to their attack during the summer by signing highly-rated Polish international Kamil Jozwiak and journeyman forward Colin Kazim-Richards but these signings have not been enough to keep them away from the drop-zone.

Derby may well look to Peterborough United again as they look to add to their forward line with Siriki Dembele being a player they may well possibly look at moving for.

The forward has contributed to five goals and four assists so far this term and has caused League One defences all sorts of problems, he has been a key part of Darren Ferguson’s side so far and Peterborough may demand a decent fee for the forward.

Dembele can play either up front or as a winger and with the versatility, he could well be a crucial part of Derby’s side if he joined in January as they look to finish in more of a mid-table position.

The Rams will need to add to their squad as they look to pull themselves out of trouble and begin building for the 2021/22 season. The 24-year-old could well become an integral part of any Championship side and Derby should look to make a move for him sooner rather than later.