Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne is set to join Mick McCarthy’s APOEL Nicosia next month.

Reports from Dublin Live claim Byrne, 24, is to undergo a medical with the Cypriot club ahead of a potential transfer.

McCarthy took the job last month and has keen to reunite with the Ireland international, who’s also been linked with several Championship clubs.

Reports emerged earlier in the month from Cypriot outlet Prothlima citing all of Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Stoke City with an interest in Byrne.

Forest had emerged as the favourites of the three.

Now though, Byrne looks set to snub the Championship in favour of APOEL.

It’ll come a huge blow to all three Championship clubs – Byrne has this season emerged as one of Ireland’s top talents with nine goals in 17 league outings for Shamrock Rovers.

The Europa League side though looked set to lose Byrne in this winter transfer window.

Forest had been the strongest linked English club – Chris Hughton is keen to bring in some attacking options next month with his side struggling to pull away from the drop zone.

Stoke meanwhile were touted with Byrne not long before Tyrese Campbell’s injury, but rumours linking them to Byrne wouldn’t resurface.

Likewise with Preston – Alex Neil has a few injuries to deal with, but links to Byrne were fleeting.

It could prove a shrewd piece of business for Byrne and the likes of Forest, Preston and Stoke could all have missed out on a rising star of the game.