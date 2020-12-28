Derby County are set to be in for a hectic January window as they look to pull themselves out of the relegation battle that they currently find themselves in.

The Rams have occupied the bottom three for the majority of the season but since Wayne Rooney’s introduction as interim manager they find themselves within touching distance of Nottingham Forest in 21st.

Derby are expected to make some additions in January but with financial fair play, this may mean selling a few players to make sure the books stay balanced.

Here we take a look at three players who could leave Derby in January…

Mike te Wierik

Mike te Wierik joined the club in the summer for Eredivisie side Groningen on a free transfer but so far it hasn’t worked out for the centre-back.

With just six appearances to his name and a red card against Preston in the Carabao Cup, the defender has struggled to settle in England and with several clubs sniffing around the 28-year old, he may well be off to pastures new after only six months with the club.

Jack Marriott

Jack Marriott has had a hit and miss time during his time at Derby so far with injuries taking a toll on the forward.

The Rams took a chance on the 26-year-old after a good season with Peterborough United during the 17/18 season but with just ten goals in 69 appearances, he may find himself on the way out of the club in January.

Marriott has already had a loan spell away with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby may cash in on the striker instead of letting him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Andre Wisdom

The last player on this list is Andre Wisdom and while the defender is probably the least likely of the three to leave in January, his deal is up in the summer which could spark the Rams to cash in to add to their funds.

Wisdom has been a solid fixture in the side this season and would be a good fit for most Championship teams should they look to be in for a cut-price defender for the run-in.